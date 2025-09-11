Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Up 27.7% in August

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.0%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

