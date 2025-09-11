Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 802.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,559 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,245,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 1,393,811 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 579,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 704,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.1%

BRX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

