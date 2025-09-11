Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,300.01. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Atkore alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atkore by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000.

Atkore Stock Up 4.1%

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.