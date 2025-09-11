Sharon Binnun Sells 21,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CAO Sharon Binnun sold 21,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $513,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 176,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,866.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 7.5%

NYSE:HRTG opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $7,799,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 58.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 349,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 290.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 285,425 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 69.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 526,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 216,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,142 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

