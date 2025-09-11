ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $793.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $873.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $749.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

