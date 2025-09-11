SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 25,770 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August $KAUG

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAUG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,374,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after buying an additional 322,718 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 7,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

KAUG stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

