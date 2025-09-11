SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,058,000 after buying an additional 872,352 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 722,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 709,617 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

