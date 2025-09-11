SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $711,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

