Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6%

SLV stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

