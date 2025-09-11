Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $103,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,134,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

