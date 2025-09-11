SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 243 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NOW opened at $924.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $931.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.