Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

