Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC Stake Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,778 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 836.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

