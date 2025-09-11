Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $284,000 in Loews Corporation $L

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

