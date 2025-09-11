Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 704 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $147,251,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $102,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE HWM opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.03 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

