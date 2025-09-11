SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April $EAPR

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAPR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

