Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 43328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

