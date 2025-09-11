WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 248773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGRW. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $178,362,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,698,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,550,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 294,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 138.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 307,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 178,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

