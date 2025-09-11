Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FN opened at $371.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.52 and its 200-day moving average is $253.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $380.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

