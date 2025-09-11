American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 1733568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AHR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

