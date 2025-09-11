Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Trading Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,928.50 ($26.10) and last traded at GBX 1,945.50 ($26.33). Approximately 2,909,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,829,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,241 ($30.33).

ABF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,220 to GBX 2,130 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,215.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,079.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. The firm has a market cap of £14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 16,741 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,070, for a total value of £346,538.70. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

