Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) dropped 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.88 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149.80 ($2.03). Approximately 4,337,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 691,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.34).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.01 million, a P/E ratio of 548.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 EPS for the current year.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

