East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading 22.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 237,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 87,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

East West Petroleum Stock Up 22.2%

The company has a market cap of C$4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

East West Petroleum Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

