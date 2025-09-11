Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) dropped 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 152 ($2.06). Approximately 9,339,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 2,033,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serica Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQZ

Serica Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Serica Energy

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.59. The stock has a market cap of £606.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,942.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 45,000 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.