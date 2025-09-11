Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 8,919,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,620% from the average session volume of 518,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

