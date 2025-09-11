International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Position Increased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 121.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $57,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,870,000 after acquiring an additional 548,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 360,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

