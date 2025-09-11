Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 641.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 705,648 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 358,170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

In other news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,737.07. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

