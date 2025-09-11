Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 1,640 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 241.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $400,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in SPX Technologies by 794.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $412,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.