Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $304,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of KBR by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KBR by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $49.78 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

