Bayforest Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 257.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,173 shares of company stock valued at $594,733 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

