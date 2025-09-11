Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Stock Holdings Lifted by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,274.85. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,266 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.8%

Shake Shack stock opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

