SCS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,179,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 209,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 710.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Conrad acquired 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $1,024,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,835.80. This trade represents a 61.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,593,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,505,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,183,398.75. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,710,069 shares of company stock worth $29,262,616 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

