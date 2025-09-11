SCS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average is $212.81. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

