2,325 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $290.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $295.78. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.71.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

