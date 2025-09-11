SCS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.