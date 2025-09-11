SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $178.34 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.24.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

