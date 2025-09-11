Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes $387,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.1%

GTLS opened at $199.15 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

