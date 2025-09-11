SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $699,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.