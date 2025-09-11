SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 753.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,201 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Price Performance
ZETA opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
