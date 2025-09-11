SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,110 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,633,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 99,663 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.