3,530 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $247.21 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

