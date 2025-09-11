SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $998,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,331,000 after buying an additional 83,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,013,000 after buying an additional 48,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $95.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

