SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8468 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

