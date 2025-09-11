Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $302,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 766.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $339.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.16, for a total transaction of $35,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,945.92. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.