SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,938 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $513.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

