Jill Watts Buys 4,660 Shares of NIB (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts purchased 4,660 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of A$34,996.60.
Jill Watts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 4th, Jill Watts purchased 2,013 shares of NIB stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,936.46.
NIB Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.42.
NIB Increases Dividend
About NIB
Private health insurer
