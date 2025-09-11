Jill Watts Buys 4,660 Shares of NIB (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts purchased 4,660 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of A$34,996.60.

Jill Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIB alerts:

On Thursday, September 4th, Jill Watts purchased 2,013 shares of NIB stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,936.46.

NIB Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.42.

NIB Increases Dividend

About NIB

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 212.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Private health insurer

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.