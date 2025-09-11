B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Randall Chatwin Sells 7,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Randall Chatwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$37,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,260.67. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their position.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.48. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -34.29%.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.75.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

