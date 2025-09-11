B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Randall Chatwin Sells 7,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Randall Chatwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$37,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,260.67. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their position.
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.48. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -34.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on BTO
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.