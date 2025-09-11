Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Corey Baker Sells 1,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CFO Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $38,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,946.54. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 14.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 977,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 16.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 756,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 725,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

