Insider Buying: Evergreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) Insider Acquires A$54,000.00 in Stock

Evergreen Lithium Ltd (ASX:EG1 – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Grayson bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00.

