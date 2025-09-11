Insider Buying: Evergreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) Insider Acquires A$54,000.00 in Stock

Evergreen Lithium Ltd (ASX:EG1 – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Grayson bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00.
Evergreen Lithium Stock Performance
About Evergreen Lithium
Mining Exploration
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evergreen Lithium
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.