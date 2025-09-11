Linda Hale Acquires 123,530 Shares of AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Linda Hale acquired 123,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 per share, with a total value of A$40,147.25.
AIC Mines Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.
AIC Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AIC Mines
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AIC Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIC Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.